Delay in allocating the £36 million Sub-Regional Stadia fund is a scandal

The dragging of feet by Deirdre Hargey, Sinn Féin’s Minister for Communities, in not allocating the £36 million Sub-Regional Stadia fund is a scandal.

Minister Hargey’s neglect stands in stark contrast to the prompt actions of Education Minister Michelle McIlveen in delivering school meals ‘holiday hunger’ funding.

On two occasions the Sinn Fein minister consulted extensively with Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) clubs, and has refused, after years of deliberation, to allocate the grants.

Eligible clubs have spent huge sums of money preparing their development plans.

Minister McIlveen’s speedy delivery of the school meals finance confirms the lack of an executive is not a reason for delay. In this matter many see the Executive not meeting as a feeble Sinn Fein excuse. It’s long past time for the Sinn Fein minister to deliver the Sub-Regional Stadia funding.