Despite friendly talk from Mary Lou McDonald, republicans snub unionist requests such as marking the centenary of Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein could not even agree to the Northern Ireland Centenary Rose at Stormont

The letter by Archibald Toner published on Saturday (‘Centenary service is all the better without republicans, September 25, see link below) will resonate with many and needed to be said.

I recall that in 2018, Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald with reference to the centenary of Northern Ireland saying it was the moment unionists secured their ‘wee statelet’.

Also in 2018 she referred to unionists as her ‘brothers and sisters’ — how crass, insensitive and disrespectful!

Mr Toner alludes to her use of the word ‘catastrophe’ and correctly reminds us that the IRA and their murderous campaigns has been the real catastrophe for this country for the past hundred years and more.

Let us also remind ourselves that, nevertheless, it was Mary Lou McDonald who only last year glorified republican violence when she unequivocally said, ‘the IRA’s campaign was ‘justified’ and there was every chance she would have taken up arms.

She defended her attendance at events commemorating those involved in IRA violence saying, ‘it was essential’. Wow!

More essential no doubt than unionists being permitted to plant a centenary rose at Stormont, blocked by Conor Murphy SF Finance Minister — notwithstanding that as the result of a request by former SF President Gerry Adams the DUP’s Sammy Wilson planted a tree to mark 125 Years of the GAA.

More essential too than SF blocking a proposal by unionists politicians to erect a small centenary stone at Stormont at their own expense.

How petty and perverse the Shinners are by incurring further snubs to those wishing to celebrate the centenary — so much for McDonald’s brother and sister claim.

I suspect that given the attitude by SF and indeed the SDLP to the centenary celebrations it was unlikely that President Michael Higgins had any intention of attending the church service in Armagh.

The lament of eternal victimhood and blame by SF and republicans is ever present whilst all the while taking full advantage of Northern Ireland’s health service, its education service and benefits system, not least.

Issy Whyte, Dromore, Co Down

