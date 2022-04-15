Letter to the editor

The challenging and thoughtful letter by letter Colin Nevin published in the newspaper yesterday (‘The Observance of Good Friday obscures the day of the crucifixion’, April 14, see link below) raises interesting questions.

While it is good to set aside a yearly weekend to celebrate the events of Easter, the Bible advises us against any obsession with rituals or specific festival days:

‘Therefore do not let anyone judge you by what you eat or drink, or with regard to a religious festival, a New Moon celebration or a Sabbath day.’

Responding to the message of salvation is what matters according to the New Testament:

’If you declare with your mouth, Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.’

And this can happen on any of the 365 days per year.