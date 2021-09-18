DUP should apologise for its role in creating the Northern Ireland Protocol before criticising other unionists

Letter to the editor

Having just read Peter Robinson’s opinion piece (‘The party of Edward Carson and James Craig will now just lobby against the Northern Ireland Protocol,’Sep 17, see link below) I would suggest that before he criticises other unionists on their approach to the protocol he calls on his old party, the DUP to apologise for their hand in the protocol’s creation.

Remember it was the DUP who held the power of ‘king maker’ and who in pushing for a hard Brexit propelled the protocol’s author Boris Johnson into Number 10.

What the voters need to ask themselves is this, if the DUPs judgement was so flawed in the recent past, can they be trusted in the future?

Alex Swan, Ulster Unionist councillor, Lisburn & Castlereagh

Peter Robinson: The party of Edward Carson and James Craig will now just lobby against the Northern Ireland Protocol

