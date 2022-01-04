Letter to the editor

I have no doubt that many of your readers will be aware of the growth in length of the acronym used to describe the non-heterosexual community.

No more can we refer merely the LGBT community but now one can find acronyms like this 16 letter behemoth I came across recently LGGBTTQQIIAAPP2+ .

I mention this because I can’t help but notice the proliferation of media articles and letters around the removal from leadership within the Presbyterian Church of Mr Steven Smyrl in Sandymount (‘Presbyterian minister facing sanctions over endorsing a homosexual relationship,’ Dec 11, see link below).

Which, I gather, is because he knowingly, publicly and persistently broke the rules of his church. Given these facts it seems pretty straightforward that he would be removed, so one wonders at why all the fuss? Perhaps like the LGGBTTQQIIAAPP2+ community from whence Mr Steven Smyrl and his allies come from, they seem addicted to adding letters to a reasonably straightforward situation.

Neil McCaughey, Dublin

