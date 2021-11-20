Free, informed consent is the basis of medical ethics so no-one should be coerced into taking medication

As the vaccine manufacturers freely admit, fully vaccinated people can still become infected and transmit Covid

The decision to make vaccine passports mandatory here is in contravention of Section 7.3.2 of Council Of Europe Resolution 2361, which says that member states should “ensure that no one is discriminated against for not having been vaccinated, due to possible health risks or not wanting to be vaccinated”.

Compare The Irish Republic with Sweden. The Swedes are back to normal with zero restrictions. Everywhere is fully open and there are no mask or vaccine passport mandates. Yet Sweden has virtually no Covid problem.

However in the Republic, where there are strict mask and vaccine passport rules, the Covid problem is dramatically worse than in Sweden.

While The Irish Republic is getting ready for yet another lockdown, the Swedes are getting ready for the Christmas party season.

No one should ever be coerced into accepting a medication that he / she may not otherwise have taken.

The principle of free and fully informed consent is the bedrock of medical ethics.

Patrick McGinnity MVB MRCVS, Veterinary Surgeon, Armagh

