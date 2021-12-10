Letter to the editor

For many folk the question in their mind is am I going to be able to celebrate Christmas?

For others it is now: am I going to be able to enter a cafe and buy a cup of coffee or even told to stay at home?

Government policy all along appears to have been lock everyone down wait for a vaccine which doesn’t seem to have worked as well as expected.

Therefore now exclude those who weren’t comfortable with vaccinations in the first place.

I had the Covid virus myself about eight weeks ago along with five family members.

I was chased from my home to an empty house within in the family, as we had health care professionals in our home that needed protecting

I was not sure if I had Covid until I lost taste and smell after a week or so I got the bigger PCR test and it was positive.

I got a message asking about my recent contacts I replied none; as I had already been isolating for over a week, and that was it.

What puzzles me is that you don’t get any follow up or any offers of help while you are isolating with the sword of Damocles hanging over you, wondering if you will get better or worse around the 10-day mark ,which seems to be a significant Covid time period.

I know everyone is very busy and I accept that but other countries send out little boxes with anti viral drugs paracetamol etc as a preventative; including countries that we consider less developed like Mexico and a province in India with a population three times bigger than the UK.

If you mention this antiviral/anti-parasitic drug in question by name you could find yourself cancelled on social media.

Has anyone noticed that Covid has gone away in Japan?

Cases in Japan were going through the roof after the Olympics but started dropping to virtually nothing 10 days after the aforementioned unmentionable anti viral drug was legalised/approved for use in Japan!

Perhaps just a coincidence?

I simply would like to know why we didn’t try some preventative care and why not now even this late in the game

I heard one family GP on television pleading for antiviral drugs and asking when she might be able to prescribe them to her patients?

Rather we find ourselves two years on, Christmas under threat, a subsection of society being excluded and still being promised more of the same for next year?

Brian Gibson, Comber

——— ———

