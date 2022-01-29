Jim Wells pictured in May 2016 after his re-election to the assembly for South Down

I am dismayed at the treatment of Jim Wells by the DUP.

Their longest serving Stormont politician and party member for 44 years.

He is a man of principle and the MLA who has represented myself and many like me, on many issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

As the DUP deselects him, they also seem to me to be abandoning a large section of the community who feel alienated from the party as it lurches to the left. We can only hope that Jim stands as an independent or finds a home with another party.

Lee Maginnis, Portadown

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.