In my decades working as a doctor, I saw no sign of ‘conversion therapy’

It is unclear if such therapy actually exists to any significant degree in the UK

James Kennedy writes an intelligent evangelical response in last Wednesday’s News Letter to those wanting a ban on ‘conversion therapy’ (‘Some angry LGBT activists want to silence debate on sexuality and gender,’ June 1, see link below).

My own problem, however, is whether this ‘conversion therapy’ happens or actually exists to any significant degree in the UK.

In almost 30 years employment, as a GP and hospital or Mental Health Unit doctor, I never saw signposts for this ‘conversion therapy’.

Letter to the editor

The term was not commonplace in journals I read and none of the first rate psychologists (or counsellors) I worked alongside made reference to it.

By opposing this so called ‘conversion therapy’ ban do some clergy or commentators merely help to give it a legitimacy and profile which it possibly does not deserve?

Dr JT Hardy, Belfast BT5