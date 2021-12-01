Letter to the editor

Dominic Gallagher (‘Ireland entering world war could have prevented the Troubles,’ November 24, see link below) suggests that had Ireland entered the second World War, the ‘Troubles’ could have averted.

I reject this.

During the war years, the fallout from partition following the Anglo Irish conflict was still vivid in the public mind, seeing as how it was just 17 years since the guns of the civil war had fallen silent, and for both sides in the bitter internecine bloodbath the British were still the common enemy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision of Dáil Éireann to remain neutral in all probability avoided an outbreak of a second civil conflict here.

Critics ignore the fact that all political parties in the Dáil, along with public opinion outside, favoured the policy of neutrality.

Even those Dáil members who were strong supporters of the allied cause, and there were many, voted to remain neutral.

Furthermore, proposals from prime minister Churchill, who dangled the prospect of reunification in 1940 as a quid pro quo for Irish entry into the war, was rejected by Mr de Valera who was not prepared to send a generation of Irishmen to early graves as Redmond had done in the Great War.

Our neutrality, sovereignty and independence were not for sale.

Despite our position as a non belligerent neutral state, Ireland did not introduce a prohibition on her citizens opting for foreign enlistment before or during the war, nor did Ireland introduce conscription into her armed forces.

At a time when Europe was engulfed in terrible war, with the danger of British or German invasion of Ireland, as belligerently expressed by Churchill in his victory speech in 1945, these soldiers of the Irish Army showed loyalty, honour and valour.

Mr de Valera’s expression of condolences to the German Ambassador to Ireland Herr Hempel after the death of Adolf Hitler in 1945 was criticised by Mr Gallagher.

Having adhered to a strict policy of neutrality throughout the war, a policy that was neutral in form if collaborative with the Allies in practice, Mr de Valera applied an equally strict policy of adherence to protocol which obliged him to offer the condolences of the Irish people on the death of Herr Hitler.

Tom Cooper, Pearse Street, Dublin 2

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.