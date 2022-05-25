It is indeed about internal politics, as the Irish American leader says

A letter from Alan Ritchie:

By Letters
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 11:42 pm
Letter to the editor
Letter to the editor

So an Irish-American politician thinks the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is ‘manufactured’ and hope it is not about internal politics.

A bit like a grandstanding tour of London, Brussels, Dublin & Belfast, presumably on the US taxpayers dollar, to shore up a marginal bit of Irish-American voter support in advance of the impending Roe v Wade decision?

You know the thing.

Never mind what we say or do about abortion/right to chose/ right to life etc just look how we haven’t changed our views from the old days of Sinn Fein/IRA/Noraid days, aren’t we just grand?

Alan Ritchie, Belfast BT9

