It is indeed about internal politics, as the Irish American leader says

So an Irish-American politician thinks the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is ‘manufactured’ and hope it is not about internal politics.
A bit like a grandstanding tour of London, Brussels, Dublin & Belfast, presumably on the US taxpayers dollar, to shore up a marginal bit of Irish-American voter support in advance of the impending Roe v Wade decision?
You know the thing.
Never mind what we say or do about abortion/right to chose/ right to life etc just look how we haven’t changed our views from the old days of Sinn Fein/IRA/Noraid days, aren’t we just grand?
Alan Ritchie, Belfast BT9