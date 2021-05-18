It is little wonder some Irish people get labelled Mopes

Letter to the editor

I’m surprised Peter McEvoy did not also include the outstanding weeks and days when lamenting the supposed Brit invasion of Ireland 851 years ago (‘The world now knows what Ireland has had to suffer for 851 years,’ May 12, see link below).

It was in fact an Irish king who invited the Brits to Ireland to help him win back his throne that Britain got a foothold in Ireland.

And they weren’t Brits but Anglo-Normans, the same Normans who invaded England in 1066 and who laid waste to the north of England killing tens of thousands of people but you don’t hear the English lamenting this.

It is little wonder some Irish have been labelled Mopes (Most Oppressed People Ever) who don’t let the facts get in the way of a good narrative.

Thomas Stewart, Belfast BT4

Alistair Bushe