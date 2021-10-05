It is no business of Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors if some people choose conversion therapy

Letter to the editor

I read about Lisburn and Castlereagh council’s call for a ban on ‘conversion therapy’ with some interest.

Apparently Castlereagh’s finest believe it causes ‘ongoing harm’.

However, others say they have found it beneficial, and if some adults choose of their own free will to give it a try, what business is it of our local councillors?

The charge of ‘ongoing harm’ could be said for the alcohol and gambling industries; indeed the numbers involved in these far exceed those who choose ‘conversion therapy’ — so why not ban them too?

The implication that it is somehow wrong to present heterosexuality as “[the] superior sexual orientation” displays either wilful blindness or shocking ignorance of the basic facts of life.

If we have 100% heterosexuality humanity will continue to exist. If we have 100% homosexuality, humanity will go extinct in a generation.

So heterosexuality is superior to homosexuality on the grounds of basic biology, and all pontificating will not alter that fact,

Tom Ferguson, Ballymoney

