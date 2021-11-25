It is those in Great Britain who would advocate for the Union who have the Good Friday Agreement wrong

Letter to the editor

Re the front page story on Wednesday (‘Labour under fire for failing to back Union,’ November 24, see link below).

Why is the Labour party under fire?

They are taking a stance that is completely in line with what was agreed in the Good Friday Agreement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surely if anyone was to come under fire it would be those in Great Britain that would advocate for the Union if there was campaign for the unification of Ireland.

From the Good Friday Agreement:

Recognise that it is for the people of the island of Ireland alone, by agreement between the two parts respectively and without external impediment, to recognise their right of self determination action on the basis of consent, freely and concurrently given, North and South, to bring about an united Ireland, if this is their wish, accepting that this right must be achieved in conjunction with the agreement and consent of the majority of the people of Northern Ireland.

Perhaps everyone should re read it because of late there are a lot of misunderstanding and incorrect assumptions being ‘claimed’ as part of the Good Friday Agreement, which are inaccurate.

Mary Russell, Dundalk

Labour under fire for failing to back Union

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.