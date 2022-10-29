Letter to the editor

Edwin Poots as a leader with an even briefer tenure than Liz Truss attempted to publicly console her by saying that there is life after politics.

May I remind him that he is currently earning at least four times the average pay of front line health care workers as Stormont’s minister for agriculture.

It is about time he and his colleagues in the DUP started dealing with the real issues affecting people in Northern Ireland instead of paranoia over the checking of ‘a few turnips’ at Larne Port.