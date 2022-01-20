It’s high time for a memorial to ensure terror is never forgotten – and to honour all who fought it, from judges to police

PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE 92 97/92 19 JANUARY 1992 MAKESHIFT CROSS AT SCENE OF THE IRA 600LB BOMB BLAST ON THE OMAGH TO COOKSTOWN ROAD AT THE TEEBANE CROSSING THAT KILLED WORKMEN EMPLOYED BY THE KARL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY ANTRIM THEY ALL LIVED IN SURRONDING AREA

﻿The recent 30th anniversary of the IRA murder of eight workmen at Teebane is but a fresh example of the ongoing anguish of the victims of terrorism which brings to my mind Yad Vashem.

This is Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust. The 40-acre site is prominently located on the slopes of Mount Herzel in western Jerusalem. It incorporates, amongst other facilities a history museum, a research institute, a publishing house, as well as memorial sites. It is the second-most visited tourist attraction in Israel.

Whilst there is already a National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, it is long overdue that a fitting memorial be established in Northern Ireland to ensure that future generations never forget the evil of terrorism, its innocent victims and the anguish that was wantonly inflicted on generations of families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Such a memorial would also constitute an ongoing recognition of the gallantry of police officers and soldiers, as well as judges and others, who lost their lives or sustained injury, whether physical or mental. Without their dedication the IRA could not have been defeated.

Creating such a memorial represents an appropriate approach to the issue of so-called “legacy”, rather than the misconceived concept of amnesty which benefits perpetrators rather than victims.

The risk of ongoing witch-hunts of former security force members is more properly addressed through providing that the communication of a ‘no prosecution’ decision cannot be reviewed in the absence of compelling fresh evidence that could not reasonably have been earlier obtained.

I suspect that there will be the usual suspects who prefer to laud the practitioners of murder.

But it is the duty of government to give priority to the interest of victims over the distorted perspective of those who have inflicted so much suffering and ongoing trauma.

Jeremy Burchill, Harmby, North Yorkshire

More from the News Letter:

Click here – Wall of silence: Home Office suggests it is dangerous to tell public details about turning Carrickfergus hotel into base for foreign nationals

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.