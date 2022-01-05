Letter to the editor

Is Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for real? (‘DUP warns Liz Truss of major implications if UK does not set deadline over Northern Ireland Protocol talks DUP,’ January 3).

He is insisting on the foreign secretary setting a firm deadline for the conclusion of protocol talks with the EU whilst continuing to fudge his own ‘deadline’ for meaningful action by Westminster.

The cohort of those who pay any heed to Sir Jeffrey diminishes by the day.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

