Letters to editor

The claim by Micheal Martin, if correct, that all the main Stormont parties, including the DUP, want to retain access to the EU’s single market, requires any party opposed to the protocol to clarify their position.

It is access to and de facto membership of the EU single market which subjects us to hundreds of foreign EU laws and which going forward means NI would be a supplicant rule taker of laws we don’t make and can’t change. This is very much part of what makes the protocol unacceptable.

