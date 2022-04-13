Jim Wells showed his commitment to public duty at an event in Co Louth

Jim Wells had made a very different trip to Co Louth in the 1980s. He is seen above, in white shirt and tie, at the border after being in Drogheda for the August 1986 court appearance for Peter Robinson, after the loyalist invasion of Clontibret. Image taken from RTE

Now that Jim Wells has left the party that he has been involved in nearly all his life, let me reveal that I have a soft spot for Jim.

In 2005, I worked for the Newry Dundalk Joint Chamber Forum (a cooperation between Newry and Dundalk chambers of commerce).

One of the topics that was causing much worry for people around Carlingford Lough was the proposal that a ferry should sail from Greenore in Co Louth across to Greencastle in Co Down.

There was a public meeting held in the Carrickdale Hotel in Co Louth in June 2005 to allow concerned residents and others to share their worries.

The best speaker that night was Jim Wells.

He stood up and told all, “I am an MLA from south County Down. Even though my party (the DUP) would not receive many votes around Greencastle, I still thought it was my duty to represent those constituents and express their concerns.”

Mr Wells had driven from south Co Down up through Rostrevor, Warrenpoint, Newry, through south Armagh and across into Co Louth.

Letter to the editor

One should bear in mind that Mr Wells and others in the DUP led a loyalist group into Co Louth in the 1980s (at the Drogheda court case for Peter Robinson, relating to the August 1986 incursion of Clontibret in Co Monaghan).

Despite the somewhat long journey across mountains and around rivers into ‘a foreign jurisdiction’, Mr Wells still did it to represent people who would not vote for him. That says a lot about the man.

Whatever else can be said about Jim Wells, he believes in public duty.

That says a lot in my book. I have no love for the DUP, but I have a soft spot for Jim Wells for his action that night.

Le dea-ghuí,