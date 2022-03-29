Jim Wells’ wisdom and guidance will be missed in South Down

Jim Wells has represented South Down in the Assembly since 1998

I write to acknowledge the fact that after twenty-seven years of service to the constituency of South Down, Jim Wells is to retire as an MLA.

Party and policy differences aside, I’m honest when I say that I will miss his wisdom, guidance and genuine encouragement.

Public life isn’t easy, not always straightforward; politics takes patience, dedication and commitment. Over the years Jim has had his fair share of victories and defeats, successes and tribulations. What has remained constant was his ability to pick himself up, dust himself off and get on with the job at hand.

Letter to the editor

Jim has had a colourful career - the history of his time in politics is far from uneventful and certainly doesn’t lack significance.

In all the time I have known Jim, we have never exchanged a harsh word neither has he been anything other than courteous and helpful.

The best piece of advice he gave me was on my doorstep weeks before the council election. Although canvassing for another candidate, he said, “You’ll be fine, just always remember family come first”, and that’s something I will never forget.

I sincerely wish him all the best and pray that he enjoys many years of peaceful retirement.

Cllr Alan Lewis, UUP, South Down

