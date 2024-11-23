John Cushnahan: My fond memories of working with Ken Reid both in Belfast and in Cork

Ken Reig gave John Cushnahan a column in Cork which might have helped him get invited to be an MEP for there. Reid pictured at Queens University.Former Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye

Like many others who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him, I would like to pay my own personal tribute to Ken Reid who passed away in the last few days.

In my early days as a young Alliance Party politician, Ken and I were in almost daily contact when he was a journalist for this paper and its sister paper, the Sunday News. In those days he affectionately gave me the nickname ‘the cush’.

Then when I retired as as leader of the Alliance Party, it was around the same time that he had moved to Cork to work for the Cork Examiner. At this time, he invited me to do a column for that paper entitled ‘Voice from the North’. I believe in taking up his invitation and the exposure it gave me in Cork and the rest of Munster – it contributed in part to the invitation that I received from Cork North West Fine Gael and Alan Dukes to seek the Fine Gael nomination to be a candidate for the 1989 European Parliament election. I am indebted to him for that and I enjoyed working with him again (and other Cork Examiner journalists) up until he returned to Northern Ireland to work for UTV.

He was an exceptional journalist who was highly respected and who always acted with great integrity and courage.

It was an honour and a privilege to work with him. I also considered him to be good friend.

I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to his wife, Liz and his children Gareth, Sarah and Sophie and his extended family; and also to the many journalists in both parts of Ireland who had the fortune to work alongside him during very difficult times.