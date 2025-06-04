Eugene McConnell was pictured with Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald at a recent event commemorating Provisional IRA member Jim Lynagh

On Easter Monday the current chairperson of Mid Ulster District Council, councillor Eugene McConnell, and Sinn Fein leader Mary McDonald, were to the front of a commemoration in memory of Jim Lynagh.

This is coming from a party who profess to be a party for all, rather than in the meaning of their name, ‘we ourselves’. It exemplifies the fact that Provisional Sinn Fein and the Provisional IRA are indivisible and are in fact the same organisation.

By explanation, we need to highlight who Jim Lynagh was. He was born and raised in Monaghan town, and from an early age he became involved in PIRA acts of terrorism.

He was almost killed by his own bomb in 1973 when he was only 17 and then spent a period in prison in HMP Maze.

Upon his release he thrust himself headlong back into PIRA activities, and he was to the fore of many terrorist acts.

The North Monaghan unit, led by Patrick McKearney and Lynagh, did not limit their attacks to the local area. They were prepared to travel in order to conduct their nefarious acts, carrying out shootings and bombings in South Fermanagh, South and East Tyrone, and South-West Armagh.

Some of their most notable operations were the attack and murders of the Stronges in Tynan Abbey, 1981, and the attacks on Ballygawley, Birches and Loughgall RUC stations.

The so-called PIRA chief of staff at that time was Kevin McKenna who advocated the creation of a ‘free zone’ that would give PIRA freedom to carry out their attacks at will.

To implement the free zone, all unionists needed to be either murdered, or living in such fear that they could not and would not react to the PIRA attacks.

All others would be forced to leave the area, thereby ethnically cleansing it of unionists.

The cleansing of the Clogher Valley was to be the first phase, and removing the security force bases was part of the strategy.

Lynagh and his side-kick McKearney were to be at the forefront to implement the plan, and took to it with gusto.

One of Lynagh’s closest friends, Seamus McElwaine, had already been pursuing the policy in Fermanagh, attacking and murdering isolated Protestants, thereby forcing unionist families out of the area.

Lynagh, from his strategic base near Newbliss, County Monaghan, carried out habitual attacks on isolated Protestants in south Fermanagh and south east Armagh, leading to the deaths of many, such as Henry Livingstone and William Morrison in the Tynan area.

It was notable that following the Morrison murder, Lynagh spent a period in prison in the South, and the number of murders in the area drastically reduced. Following his release, he assumed his previous role, and the only way to be stopped was when he met his demise in 1987 at Loughgall.

The security forces killed him and his gang after they had opened fire and exploded a bomb at the RUC station.

Kevin McKenna was consumed with rage following Loughgall, and part of his ‘revenge’ was the Enniskillen and Tullyhommon bombs. It was those two attacks and the murder of my brother that inspired me to write a book alongside my friend and colleague, Cillian McGrattan, to highlight what Lynagh, McKearney, McElwaine, McKenna and the others did to their neighbours under the guise of political idealism.

We still are struggling to recover from 30 years of terrorism, and the Sinn Fein glorification of their deeds is one of the biggest hindrances to the manna of reconciliation to which we aspire.

‘The Northern Ireland Conflict on the Margins of History, Protestant Memory on the Border’, released by Berghahn Books, is available to buy.