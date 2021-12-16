Kyle Paisley: Stormont was part of the hope for better days for Northern Ireland, now it votes to destroy the unborn
A letter from Rev Kyle Paisley:
With regard to Wednesday’s vote in the Northern Ireland Assembly which narrowly rejected a bid to stop abortions on the grounds of disability:
After three decades of civil conflict, Northern Ireland emerged to better days and hope for the future.
Was it only that her public representatives could vote in favour for the destruction of the most vulnerable, the unborn?
Not that long ago, the Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, was ready to impose from Westminster over a democratic vote in the Northern Ireland Assembly on this very issue.
This week the assembly rolled over for this absentee landlord.
Democracy is cheap. But it seems the life of the innocents is cheaper.
Kyle Paisley (Rev), Suffolk
