Letter to the editor

Novak Djokovic has appeared to receive preferential treatment from Tennis Australia (which, as an internationally, strident anti-Covid vaxxer, he should not have received) and the government of the state of Victoria by in effect accepting his late (by six days!), after official closing, vaccination exemption application.

If he has misled Australian authorities (thus, the Australian people!) when Covid positive, endangered Serbian children’s health/lives, and taken responsibility for falsified Australian immigration documents (which Djokovic personally, signed after reading them), will the chief executive of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley, and the premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews accept their joint responsibilities, and not only cancel Djokovic’s vaccination exemption certification but withdraw his invitation by Tennis Australia, to play in the 2022 Australian Open?

Howard Hutchins, Chirnside Pk, Victoria, Australia

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry McDonald: I have no sympathy for the unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.