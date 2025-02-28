Letter: A mountain made out of a molehill that Theresa May could have kicked over

In 2022, Hilary Benn asked: "The practical question is how would an orange with black spot sold in a supermarket in Armagh actually get to an orange grove in Spain, Italy or Greece?"

I have here a drum of cheese triangles, bought in Maidenhead, with ‘Not for EU’ stamped on the bottom.

So I do not understand why some unionist politicians claim that this requirement is not being implemented (Northern Ireland Protocol: Hilary Benn hails anniversary of Safeguarding the Union deal despite unionist claims it isn't being fully implemented, January 31).

More to the point, I do not plan to travel to Northern Ireland in the near future, and if I did it is unlikely that I would take these cheese triangles with me, and even more unlikely that I would take them across the open land border into the Irish Republic, and in any case it is not so long ago that they would have been routinely accepted there as ‘Ok for EU’.

Letters to editor

I recall an EU official warning that if a single orange with black spot disease crossed into the Republic then it could destroy all the orange groves in Spain.

However to quote Secretary of State Hilary Benn himself in 2022: "The practical question is how would an orange with black spot sold in a supermarket in Armagh actually get to an orange grove in Spain, Italy or Greece?"

The answer is that this is nothing to do with practicality; it is all a mountain made out of a molehill that Theresa May could have kicked over if she wanted.