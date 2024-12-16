Letter: ​A ‘unionist commission’ could challenge government over Irish Sea border

It would be a fallacy for business to continue as usual at Stormont, writes David McNarry

Previously when crucial constitutional matters required electoral endorsement, such as the Belfast Agreement and Brexit, they were decided democratically by a referendum.

Clearly the NI public are being denied that right when it comes to the contested issue of an Irish Sea border.

Let's face it, repeated assurances from the NIO on Safeguarding the Union have not washed clean with unionists. The NI Protocol, the Windsor Framework send a clear message to unionism.

Letter to the editor

The vote to endorse an Irish Sea border necessitates in my opinion unionists triggering a showdown with the government by calling an immediate 'time out'.

It would be a fallacy for business to continue as usual at Stormont. It is inconceivable that any unionist minister would remain in office, as a matter of principle.

Unionism has lacked a plan for far too long. If it has the will, then the tentative talk floating the concept of a 'Unionist Commission' is worth pursuing.

I have no doubt that in Gavin Robinson, Mike Nesbit and Jim Allister initiating a 'commission' there would be great support.

Time is short and expectations are high that a new unionist collective leadership will surface to challenge the government.

We are not in a position of strength to barter with each other let alone opponents. But I trust it will not be the case an agreed unionist alignment be blocked. It falls to the largest party or grouping to proceed with initiating a commission for the purpose outlined.

We need leadership standing firm on the integrity of the Belfast Agreement and reviewing in depth the changes devolution is being forced to currently operate under.