Letter: Abandoning God’s Word to take up a silly theory for advancing the cause of the gospel is not the way

John Coulter’s article suggested a relaxation of church dress code. Calling the Bible view of modest appearance a ‘draconian view’ is very dangerous, writes Rev Ivan Foster

I just had to respond to an article in the News Letter (Casual fashion could be key to boosting pew numbers, August 22).

The writer, John Coulter, the son of a Presbyterian minister, shows yet again the moulding of his thinking under the modernistic and liberal theology he would have been placed under in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, a church now embracing in various degrees of all the immoral and God-dishonouring practices of the world-wide apostasy.

What he says in this article, and employing a modern ‘perversion’ of the Scriptures in order to give the appearance of having support for his nonsensical views, is a direct denial of what the Bible in truth teaches.

Letter to the editor

1. He calls the Bible view of modest appearance a ‘draconian view’. In other words, ‘harsh and severe’. That is a very dangerous thing to say of the Word of God.

2. He then goes further and states that it was ‘very misogynistic’ for all women to have their heads covered in any place of worship. That was and still is the command of God.

“Every man praying or prophesying, having his head covered, dishonoureth his head. But every woman that prayeth or prophesieth with her head uncovered dishonoureth her head (her husband): for that is even all one as if she were shaven,” 1 Corinthians 11:4-5.

I preached on this portion back in 1995.

Below are links to two sermons on the subject and the notes that accompanied them. I was preaching against the very views that Coulter is here espousing.

https://www.ivanfoster.net/sermon-player/?sermon_id=93111425167

and

https://www.ivanfoster.net/sermon-player/?sermon_id=96111535210

3. The man gives succour to fools by thinking that the abandoning of God’s Word and substituting it with man’s notions is how to fill pews.

I fear that he is ignorant of the Saviour’s words to those of a similar ilk to himself back some 2000 years ago (there really is nothing new under the sun! Ecclesiastes 1:9). “Why do ye also transgress the commandment of God by your tradition?” Matthew 15:3.

What Coulter would have the Christian do is abandon God’s Word and take up his silly theory for advancing the cause of the gospel.

It is to think that by abandoning God’s Word we can fulfil God’s will and purpose and see His blessing descend upon such disobedient assemblies.