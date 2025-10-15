Letter: All the hype around Reform is just that - people won't vote for them in an election because they've no experience in government

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is currently raising all sorts of genuine issues affecting the general public and putting the other parties under pressure

However, my instinct is that will not be an issue after the next general election, as Reform will under no circumstances form any part of the next government.

All the hype at the moment around Reform is just that.

What Farage is able to do now is raise all sorts of genuine issues and put the other parties under pressure but when it comes to voting them in, because of their lack of any experience in government, they won’t make it – and, after all, they only ever had six seats, now five.

So far as their apparent support in the polls is concerned at this time, I would urge people to always disregard polls as they are rarely if ever accurate as to the ultimate election result - apart, of course, from exit polls.

Rather, they are used by those canvassed to raise their concerns at the time and after all the next general election is due to take place in four years’ time, a very long time in politics.

I feel I should also mention at this time the former Reform member, the brilliant Ben Habib, who is a great friend and supporter of Northern Ireland and who hopefully will continue to be so in whatever role he may ultimately take.