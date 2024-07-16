Letter: Any chance to get a dig in at unionists then the media will have a go
Of course on Friday night the UTV headlines managed to focus on the few negative aspects of loyalist bonfires such as burning flags and effigies.
UTV did manage to say that the great majority of bonfires did not have anything ‘controversial’ on them but couldn’t let that pass by stating that this was overshadowed by the very few bonfires that did. Even the self confessed republican Colum Eastwood managed to get his air time in. Any chance to get a dig in at unionists then all of the media will have a go, apart from the News Letter.
I believe that the BBC/UTV/Belfast Telegraph/Irish News/ are all pro nationalist and anti unionist. If I’m wrong then tell me. I’ll wait.
Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield