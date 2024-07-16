Letter: Any chance to get a dig in at unionists then the media will have a go

A letter from Harry Patterson:

UTV did manage to say that the great majority of bonfires did not have anything ‘controversial’ on them but couldn’t let that pass by stating that this was overshadowed by the very few bonfires that did. Even the self confessed republican Colum Eastwood managed to get his air time in. Any chance to get a dig in at unionists then all of the media will have a go, apart from the News Letter.