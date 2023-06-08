I’m confused with the DUP and not for the first time. The party had seven points regarding the protocol which had to be dealt with before they would return to Stormont. I can’t recall any of them mentioning several billions of pounds from Westminster? Maybe the panel that has reported to Sir Jeff has slipped this in? Who knows? No mention of this on any election literature either. At a time of the worst constitutional crisis in this country’s existence the DUP’s strategy is to produce the begging bowl (again). Bad bad move – it sends out a message that money talks with us and if you give us enough we will ignore our principles including the seven points.