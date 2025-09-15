Letter: BBC Northern Ireland's lack of coverage of the memorial to remember the 50th anniversary of the IRA Tullyvallen massacre was bad journalism
Good journalism is always inquiring, challenging and holds those in power to account, while Bad journalism is supine and passive.
BBC NI lack of coverage of the memorial to remember the 50th anniversary of the Tullyvallen Orange Hall sectarian murders is a case of Bad journalism.
Sinn Fein would want us to believe that there was no alternative to such barbarism and they don’t want to be asked to justify the Tullyvallen massacre or other IRA murders.
The supine and passive attitude of BBC NI to that SF narrative inevitably leads to editorial decisions such as not to report on the Tullyvallen Memorial and is Bad journalism and poor editorial judgment.
Gerry Cullen, Independent Left, Dungannon