Letter: Belfast was my first Bruce Springsteen concert and it will stay with me for a long time

A letter from Tommy Roddy:

The boss came on stage at 7.30pm and walked off just after 10.30pm. It was a high energy performance with plenty of interaction with the audience especially those at the barrier directly in front of the stage. The songs ranged from some of his better known hits to those less well known. He is full of the old banter like a favourite uncle from the US but we loved that. After asking audience members around the arena if they wanted to go home he "settled it" as he said by asking his drummer who of course said he didn't want to go home. Even the weather gods were in our favour. While it was overcast there wasn't even a hint of rain.