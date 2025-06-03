Letter: Blessed are the peacemakers who did right from the very start
Considering the two recent court cases of Gerry Adams and Winston Irvine, I am reminded of the words of Fergal Keane who said in 2017, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers who did right from the very start’.
Gerry Adams has been feted as a peacemaker and there is no doubt he worked resolutely to bring about the IRA ceasefires and to make a lasting peace.
However, Gerry Adams was not always a peacemaker, for decades he was an advocate and supporter of the IRA's campaign of violence.
Some claim Winston Irvine was an international peacemaker, to others he was an uncompromising leader of a loyalist criminal organisation.
It is vital important that we remember those who made a different choice like Hume and Mallon, youth and community workers and especially victims and survivors who never compromised on their commitment to non-violence and peaceful changemaking.
These peacemakers are blessed as they did right from the very start.
Tim Attwood, Belfast BT1