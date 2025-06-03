Letter: Blessed are the peacemakers who did right from the very start

John Hume and Seamus Mallon of the SDLP used peaceful methods to bring about change in Northern Ireland

Considering the two recent court cases of Gerry Adams and Winston Irvine, I am reminded of the words of Fergal Keane who said in 2017, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers who did right from the very start’.

Gerry Adams has been feted as a peacemaker and there is no doubt he worked resolutely to bring about the IRA ceasefires and to make a lasting peace.

However, Gerry Adams was not always a peacemaker, for decades he was an advocate and supporter of the IRA's campaign of violence.

Some claim Winston Irvine was an international peacemaker, to others he was an uncompromising leader of a loyalist criminal organisation.

It is vital important that we remember those who made a different choice like Hume and Mallon, youth and community workers and especially victims and survivors who never compromised on their commitment to non-violence and peaceful changemaking.

These peacemakers are blessed as they did right from the very start.