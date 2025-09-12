Letter: Childline is always around to help anxious or uncertain pupils at the start of the school term

Letters to editor

A letter from Cormac Nolan:

September is an exciting time, with lots of children across Northern Ireland starting a new school year, or for some even a new school.

Many will also be looking forward to seeing friends, getting back to their familiar routine and continuing their learning after the long summer break.

However, for some young people, the beginning of a school year can also trigger feelings of anxiety and uncertainty.

Childline is anticipating an increase in contacts from children across the UK who have concerns about returning to school in September.

From April 2024 to March 2025, the NSPCC-service delivered 1,812 counselling sessions to young people on this topic, with over a third of these taking place across August and September.

Children contacted Childline on a range of topics including concerns about specific teachers or school staff and about starting a new school. Others worried about reactions to a change in their appearance from peers and concerns about the demands of schoolwork in the new term.

Although it can be completely normal to have some worries about returning to school, it’s important for any child feeling overwhelmed or anxious that they feel they can reach out for help.

Childline is there for any young person who needs support, and our trained counsellors are there 24/7, online and over the phone, ready to listen and support.

There are also lots of ways, as parents and carers, that you can support children through their worries about a new school year. You can listen to their concerns; let them talk if they need to and give practical solutions if you can.

You could even encourage them to write down how they are feeling and go through it together. It can also be useful to let their teacher know so they can give them some extra support if they need.

It also important to make sure they’re still doing the things they enjoy every day. Remind them that it can take a while to adjust to the routine of being back, and that’s it’s ok if it takes them a bit of time.

If they are still feeling anxious, Childline is always available on phone at 0800 1111 and online through the 121 chat on the Childline website.