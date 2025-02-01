Letter: Craigavon House is a truly sad reflection of unionism today – ignored, broken and abandoned

Craigavon House was once a glorious mansion occupied by Sir James Craig, but now sits in a state of semi-dereliction off the Holywood Road in Belfast

I write to welcome the selection of Belfast’s historic Assembly Rooms for the World Monuments Fund’s (WMF) prestigious 2025 watchlist, as it has fallen greatly in disrepair after the Northern Bank moved from the building in 2000.

The building itself is an important site within our local history, with it being the location of the military trial of the leaders of the United Irish Rebellion, including Henry Joy McCracken.

Many of our important buildings within Northern Ireland are in a very sorry state, one of which is Craigavon House, which is one of the most important houses in modern Irish history.

Built in 1870 and designed by Waterford-born architect Thomas Jackson, it was once a glorious mansion occupied by Sir James Craig, but now sits in a state of semi-dereliction off the Holywood Road in Belfast.

From its steps, Edward Carson read the text of the Ulster Solemn League & Covenant to journalists in September 1912.

It was the headquarters of opposition to the Home Rule Bill in Ireland, was a hospital for returning First World War soldiers and was where the first provisional government of Northern Ireland met in 1921.

The two-storey building has many stunning features such as the external corridor with flooring made by highly skilled Italian craftsmen, and a drawing room containing stained glass windows depicting such figures as Shakespeare, Michelangelo and Mozart.

Due to the unsafe condition of the house, only small groups of visitors are able to be accompanied, and despite many politicians (including every unionist first minister) promising to lobby for funding, the house is in severe danger of being lost to future generations.

The house today is a sad reflection of what unionism has become in recent times – ignored, broken and abandoned.