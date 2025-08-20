Letter: David Trimble was decent, honest and courageous but he was also kind

David Trimble was lambasted by the DUP over talks with Sinn Fein prior to power-sharing in 2007, yet the DUP were having secret talks with Sinn Fein

To give your readers a fuller, indeed more complete picture I would like to point out relevant information not found in the articles by both Ruth and David (although partially alluded to by David).

Those State papers uncovered by Sam McBride in the Belfast Telegraph corroborate what was first put into the public domain by Rev Harold Good in his memoir ‘In Good Time’, published by Red Stripe Press in October 2024 which he co-wrote with me.

Letter to the editor

Drawing on inter alia extracts from a journal written by Rev Good at the time as well as phone texts, the book brought to light the negotiations between the DUP and SF in the years leading up to the formation of the Paisley/McGuinness-led Executive in 2007.

I should make clear that the chapter entitled ‘When Martin [McGuinness] met Jeffrey [Donaldson]’, running to 19 pages, is just one of 16 chapters (excluding a chunky prologue and epilogue) in a 342-page work relating the story of Rev Good’s remarkable life, including his pastoring in America during the civil rights movement and the assassination of Martin Luther King, his ministry on the Shankill Road during the early days of the Troubles and his contribution to peace making and disarmament in Colombia and the Basque Country as well as his well-known role in the decommissioning of IRA weapons here at home.

In conclusion, I cannot but comment fondly on Ruth Dudley Edwards’ reference in the same article to David Trimble’s “decency, honesty and courage.”

I would add to that list the virtue of kindness.

As a working BBC producer, I clearly remember arriving quite late for the launch of (as it happens!) Ruth’s important book on the loyal institutions, ‘The Faithful Tribe’ (HarperCollins), in a very crowded university bookshop in Belfast on the evening of June 24, 1999.

The speeches had already started and David Trimble was waiting to complete the honours. I tiptoed in trying to get within hearing distance while not trying to make a fuss.

David spotted me and immediately gestured to me to come forward some distance to be within his immediate company.

As I mumbled apologies for being late he shook hands, welcomed me warmly and asked me to make myself comfortable. A moment I treasure.