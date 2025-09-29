Letter: Dead IRA terrorists are not 'victims' like my murdered cousin

Letters to editor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So Alliance have yet again sided with SF/IRA to remove the term innocent from the definition of a victim.

So Alliance are saying that the IRA gunmen (six of them) who on September 7, 1984, murdered my non-security force cousin, 23-year-old father of two toddlers Malcolm Cullen, are one and the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm was a manager at a building suppliers. The IRA shot him as he opened the gates of the yard after lunch.

They shot Malcolm and then shot a UDR soldier in his car beside his wife and child.

On their way back to the getaway vehicle Malcolm moaned in pain so they shot him twice in the head.

Malcolm was unarmed - just a Protestant working man.

Alliance have just pronounced that my cousin's killers and him are one and the same.

How anyone with a scintilla of decency give these people a vote is beyond me or decency.

Shame on Alliance and not for the first or probably the last time.