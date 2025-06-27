Letter: Double standards of Alliance Party on harming of children

The Alliance Party's Sorcha Eastwood was among MPs who voted to change abortion legislation to stop women in England and Wales being prosecuted for ending their pregnancyplaceholder image
Naomi Long’s justice department has launched a consultation to “increase the existing maximum sentences for the offence of causing or allowing a child or vulnerable adult to die or suffer serious physical harm”.

Meanwhile, the only MP in her party, Sorcha Eastwood, has supported completely decriminalising the killing of unborn children right up to the moment of birth.

Double standards or what?

Rev Gordon Dane, retired Free Presbyterian minister

