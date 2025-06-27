Letter: Double standards of Alliance Party on harming of children
A letter from Rev Gordon Dane:
Naomi Long’s justice department has launched a consultation to “increase the existing maximum sentences for the offence of causing or allowing a child or vulnerable adult to die or suffer serious physical harm”.
Meanwhile, the only MP in her party, Sorcha Eastwood, has supported completely decriminalising the killing of unborn children right up to the moment of birth.
Double standards or what?
Rev Gordon Dane, retired Free Presbyterian minister