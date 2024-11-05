Letter: ​DUP must take ownership now that their secrets are spilling out

The DUP promoted the idea that the Safeguarding the Union document fixed the Windsor Framework and the protocol, writes Doug Beattie

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​DUP must take ownership now that their secrets are spilling out

Recent revelations that the DUP were meeting Sinn Fein as far back as 2004, while at the same time castigating the Ulster Unionist Party for their part in design and implementation of the Belfast Agreement, do not come as a surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality is the DUP and Sinn Fein are two sides of the same coin, their only goal is power, and if power corrupts then absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Letter to the editor

What does the DUP voter base think of this dishonesty? What concern do the rank-and-file members have about their leadership busying themselves trying to destroy another unionist party while secretly talking to SF?

Even now Sammy Wilson is using the 'don't ask don't tell' defence. Because he wasn't asked if he was meeting SF then he never had to answer so in his mind there was no misleading the unionist electorate.

I'm in no doubt their supporters will turn a blind eye to it - because to stand up and challenge the DUP on this is to admit they were fooled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This habit of misleading the public has been continuous since they first sat in secret with SF in 2004. They developed a revision to the Belfast Agreement that would keep them both in power relying on 'vote for us or you'll get them'.

In 2014 they supported the Stormont House Agreement legacy mechanisms which targeted state forces over terrorist actors. They stayed in government with Sinn Fein in 2015 even though it was made clear the IRA was linked to murder that year and the army council still controlled their government partners.

In a more contemporary time I still remember, as the Ulster Unionist Party leader, a conversation with the then DUP party leader - Jeffrey Donaldson. He said the DUP had to 'punch right' to deal with the threat from the TUV.

This was in regard to the NI Protocol which the DUP had accepted and since that moment their support plummeted. The argument that the DUP collapsed Stormont to raise concerns about the protocol was just another lie. They collapsed the assembly to drag back support that had haemorrhaged to the TUV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The subsequent Stormont break was designed by the DUP with the aim of supporting the Windsor Framework, but this was undermined when their own MPs and Lords refused to support it. That led us to the latest lie which promoted the idea that the Safeguarding the Union document fixed the Windsor Framework and the protocol.

Without a doubt the DUP have misled its membership and voter base. Now their interactions with the Loyalist Community Council are nothing more than another misleading charade to shore up their vote on the back of a disastrous general election result.

Many within the Ulster Unionist Party, their membership and supporters have long known that the DUP’s main aim is to destroy their unionist rivals.

But the Ulster Unionist Party has proved far more resilient to be destroyed by lies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now their secrets are starting to spill out and unless they take ownership of the lies they told, as the leading party of unionists, they will lead it to oblivion while unionism watches on.

Doug Beattie