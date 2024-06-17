Letter: DUP pair get the endorsement of Nigel Farage, the man who gets on well with Sinn Fein/IRA

A letter from Aileen Quinton:

So Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson have the endorsement of “One day there will be a united Ireland” Farage.

He “always got on well” with the Sinn Fein/IRA leader Mary Lou McDonald. Fair warms the heart doesn’t it? Mind you it fits with Paisley’s nauseating “thank you” to the unrepentant IRA mass murderer Martin McGuinness. Meanwhile, Jim Allister has been steadfast in highlighting the evil of SF/IRA.