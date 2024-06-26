Letter: Election candidates should prioritise animal protection and lead the way to a cruelty-free future

Letters to editor

With every purchase we make, we may unknowingly endorse animal suffering.

Testing on animals for cosmetics and ingredients linked to household items continues despite the growing availability of modern alternatives, and could be linked to many more items in our homes than we would like to know, including clothes, furniture, electronic goods and paint.

This election gives us the power to push for change.

By encouraging candidates to prioritise animal protection, we can align our shopping habits with our values and lead the way to a cruelty-free future.

It's an issue that affects us all, and it's time our policies reflected that.