Letter: Election of Catherine Connolly should be seen simply as a fresh face across the border and she is no different on Irish unification to most in the Republic
The election of Catherine Connolly should not be seen as a slap in the face for Northern Ireland unionists but simply as a fresh face across the border.
She has been an independent TD and while backed by various political parties she received active support from socially and peace minded citizens from outside any party political bloc.
She is committed to social change and peace internationally and is no different on Irish unification to most in the Republic.
It is of course reprehensible that Heather Humphreys received sectarian abuse as a Presbyterian but many more people saw her background as positive than the few who may have attacked her for it.
Two out of the 10 presidents in Ireland have been Protestant and another (Mary Robinson) married to one.
However in this instance Catherine Connolly - who is very unassuming in person - walked it in terms of the policies she espouses and her personality and performance in the spotlight.
Rob Fairmichael, Ballynafeigh, Belfast