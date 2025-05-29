Letter: Figures show A5 is dangerous and must be improved in order to save lives

The 58-mile (85km) A5 road project was first announced back in 2007, but has been beset by a number of delays

Commentators on road safety often condemn a particular road as dangerous simply from anecdotal evidence, which can often be emotionally charged, or even by using actual casualty statistics.

But something rarely considered is whether the road is dangerous or whether it’s the drivers on that road who are dangerous.

For example, the A20 Portaferry Road south from Newtownards is often condemned as a dangerous road and has suffered a spate of serious collisions in recent times, mostly single-vehicle incidents.

Letter to the editor

Yet, for a road with an average traffic flow, according to the statistics I can find, of around 7,300 vehicles per day, between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2020, there were just three regrettably fatal collisions.

This indicates to me the road is not dangerous; it’s how it is used that is dangerous. This is something we all need to think about.

The A5, by contrast, has become a dangerous road, I believe. Statistics I can find indicate the Ballygawley to Omagh stretch carries an average of almost 17,000 vehicles per day, an average weekday hourly rate of over 2,700.

A key statistic, concerning road safety here, I think, is that 13% of those vehicles are HGVs.

By comparison, the A6 between Randalstown and Toome, which is fully dual carriageway, carries a daily average of almost 22,000 vehicles per day (not a lot different to the A5), with 15% being HGVs.

This is not a condemnation of HGV drivers, but the presence of so many large vehicles using the single carriageway A5 shows it is a key commercial transport route as well as a general route for the local population, and it is now unsuitable, as originally built, for this volume of traffic.

This is a similar situation to why the A9 in eastern Scotland was converted to a dual carriageway. If it was right to make the A6 dual carriageway on its busiest portion, then I believe the figures show it is also right to do the same for the A5.

Environmental concerns are important, but add to the above figures the fact that 58 people have lost their lives on this road in the past 19 years - that’s an average of three people per year - and environmental concerns must be put aside to improve the road to save lives.

I care about the environment, but it is clear the A5 is no longer suitable as built to safely carry the current, and likely increasing, traffic flow.