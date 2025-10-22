Letter: Funding for the implementation of Belfast City Council's Irish language policy plan is coming from an underspend - not from reserves, so ratepayers not hit

Belfast City Council approved a £1.9 million Irish language policy, which includes using the language on council transport, workers' uniforms, and street signs

I write to you regarding the letter entitled Letter: It is ratepayers in Belfast who will fund the £1.9 million cost of the new Irish language policy (October 13).

I find it interesting that the UUP's Alan Chambers has tried to give me a lesson on the finances around Belfast City Council's Irish language policy and implementation plan.

In his letter, he suggested how using reserves would have an impact on the rates.

However, the truth of the matter is that the funding is coming from an underspend and not from reserves.

It is, therefore, entirely correct to say that this will not increase rates nor cost ratepayers any more during the implementation period, no stretching required.

Beyond that point, we have been clear on the need for appropriate monitoring on any costs related to the policy going forward in the years to come.

If Mr Chambers takes issue with the use of this underspend, then he might want to have a word with his UUP colleagues in City Hall, who joined us in voting to allocate almost £1 million of that same underspend to other initiatives such as Fernhill House, city centre cleansing and an anti-racism programme.

Given the failure to understand the difference between an underspend and reserves, it is hardly reassuring that Mr Chambers sits on the Audit Committee at Stormont, which has responsibility for scrutinising and reporting on the assembly budget.