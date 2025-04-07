Letter: Gaelic is not a foreign language and TUV should apologise for saying so

The Queen spoke Irish on a visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011 - the visit was seen as a major step in normalising relations between the UK and Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I worked, in a humble capacity, in 2014, persuading Scotland to remain in the 300-year-old British parliamentary and military union — vital, as it is, to Nato European, Five Eyes, and Ukrainian security.

Indeed Putin's regime tried their best, via cyberwar, to stymie our work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One motivation for disallowing the partition of Britain was how it had not always served Ireland.

Letter to the editor

My unionist credentials established, I write of the suggestion made recently in Belfast by a TUV man, that Irish is a foreign language in the UK.

This seems unkindly malfeasance and the man in question should swiftly regularise his position — and apologise.

As the SDLP man explained, Irish — or Gaelic to some of us — is not a nationalist or unionist issue, it is of our shared islands.

The late Queen chose to speak Irish in Dublin, in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King speaks its highland sister. Irish Regiments in the British Army display it; they sew it into their colours with golden thread.

TUV displays of supposed 'loyalism' seem disloyal, out of step with the comity His Majesty extends, and his ministers' efforts, in a new era of cooperation, with London's peer and friend — Dublin.