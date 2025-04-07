Letter: Gaelic is not a foreign language and TUV should apologise for saying so

A letter from Alec Leith:
The Queen spoke Irish on a visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011 - the visit was seen as a major step in normalising relations between the UK and IrelandThe Queen spoke Irish on a visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011 - the visit was seen as a major step in normalising relations between the UK and Ireland
The Queen spoke Irish on a visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011 - the visit was seen as a major step in normalising relations between the UK and Ireland
By Letters
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:42 BST

I worked, in a humble capacity, in 2014, persuading Scotland to remain in the 300-year-old British parliamentary and military union — vital, as it is, to Nato European, Five Eyes, and Ukrainian security.

Indeed Putin's regime tried their best, via cyberwar, to stymie our work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One motivation for disallowing the partition of Britain was how it had not always served Ireland.

Letter to the editorLetter to the editor
Letter to the editor

My unionist credentials established, I write of the suggestion made recently in Belfast by a TUV man, that Irish is a foreign language in the UK.

This seems unkindly malfeasance and the man in question should swiftly regularise his position — and apologise.

As the SDLP man explained, Irish — or Gaelic to some of us — is not a nationalist or unionist issue, it is of our shared islands.

The late Queen chose to speak Irish in Dublin, in 2011.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The King speaks its highland sister. Irish Regiments in the British Army display it; they sew it into their colours with golden thread.

TUV displays of supposed 'loyalism' seem disloyal, out of step with the comity His Majesty extends, and his ministers' efforts, in a new era of cooperation, with London's peer and friend — Dublin.

​Alec Leith, London

Related topics:GaelicScotland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice