Letter: Gaping hole in the truth recovery process is likely to render it ultimately toothless

Chief constable Jon Boutcher endorsed demand for a public inquiry in the Sean Brown case. It is not for the chief constable to express views on what are political decisions, writes Jamie Bryson

In last week’s Court of Appeal case in respect of the Sean Brown judicial review, in which the secretary of state was challenging the decision of Mr Justice Humphreys at first instance to order a public inquiry into that killing, there was a remarkable sub-plot.

The family in the case were relying in part upon the chief constable’s public remarks stating he supported a public inquiry, something which is a decision vested in the secretary of state.

The chief constable’s intervention was, in the words of Lord Justice Treacy, “extraordinary”. It was even more so in circumstances whereby the views expressed ran contrary to the position of the ICRC headed by the former Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan and the government, both of whom felt that an Article 2 compliant investigation could be accommodated within the legacy structures which will take final shape following the Dillon et al case in the Supreme Court.

Letter to the editor

Whatever about the motive of the chief constable, he has found himself publicly aligned with nationalism/republicanism on a contentious legacy case, and has taken a bold leap over the boundaries of constitutional propriety in actively commenting on decisions which are squarely within the arena of politics and which Parliament vested in democratically elected ministers.

It is not for the chief constable to express views on what are self-evidently political decisions which are far beyond his own statutory duties and arena of responsibility.

In Northern Ireland legacy issues are bitterly divisive, therefore, to take one side or the other in any case is to de-facto turbocharge that side of the argument, with the inevitable consequence of disenfranchising the other side.

In this case, the chief constable has aligned with nationalism/republicanism, to the dismay of the unionist community and in particular victims of the IRA.

There will therefore be an obvious question for the chief constable: do you support a public inquiry into IRA atrocities and murders perpetrated by that organisation?

Therein lies the problem, once you take a bold leap into the political arena. It is very hard to escape that colosseum once you have entered it, particularly when you have done so with such enthusiasm and potentially far-reaching consequences.

This raises, once again, the issue of two-tier policing, which is now at risk of developing a two-tier approach to legacy (following on from the disastrous HET which I believe was effectively set up to pursue anyone but the IRA).

It seems that the ICRC is perhaps the best mechanism, at least in respect to legacy investigations and to discharge the state’s Article 2 obligations (subject, of course, to the ultimate outcome in Dillon in the Supreme Court). But there is a significant lacuna there too, and one which it doesn’t appear is easily solvable.

There are powers to compel information, with the power to sanction anyone failing to comply with a fine up to £5,000. Any information supplied cannot be used in evidence in criminal proceedings against the person providing it under compulsion. However, there is a pretty obvious escape hatch. In respect of the powers to compel information, there is a provision whereby a person does not have to comply if it is not reasonable to do so.

Accordingly, it seems that if any particular conflict related proscribed organisation instructed their members or affiliates that they must not comply and that providing any information may place them in danger, then that would seem to me to be a ready made ‘reasonable excuse’, particularly given the ICRC must act compatibly with the ECHR Article 2 positive obligation to protect the right to life. Therefore, compelling information which may place someone in danger would be plainly in conflict with those obligations.

On that footing, it would appear the logical end-point can only be information being provided by interlocutors on behalf of conflict related proscribed organisations corporately.

That presents its own risks, most notably that the legacy process designed for truth recovery instead becomes a vehicle for organisations to present a tailored narrative.

That was certainly the experience of the IRA’s approach to the Smithwick tribunal, and observing the well-funded, structured and co-ordinated network of nationalist/republican legacy activist groups and surrogates, it is hard to envisage that republicans would contribute anything other than their own version of ‘truth’ which is subjectively defined as whatever is convenient to justify and advance their purported ‘cause’.

And so, this gaping hole in the process is likely to render information recovery ultimately toothless. That means the ICRC’s resources may well be best directed at simply conducting Article 2 compliant inquiries (of the likes they could conduct in respect of the Brown case), but in order to arrive at that place it is clearly unhelpful for the chief constable to enter the political arena and make comments about decisions which are beyond his remit.