Letter: How can anyone say there was 'no alternative' to an IRA campaign that left 3,600 dead, injured 50,000 and cost a conservative figure of £24 billion in destruction?

The 1992 Baltic Exchange bombing cost hundreds of thousands of pounds in damage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No one can or should put a value on one human life. Each death during the Troubles represents a family broken, a future erased, and a community left permanently wounded.

The figures themselves tell a story that must be faced with honesty, because they reflect an armed insurgency that no one in NI or GB asked for, but which was imposed upon ordinary people by the Provisional IRA and those who sustained it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 1969 and 1998, over 3,600 people were killed in conflict-related violence. Nearly half were civilians workers, neighbours, shopkeepers and families going about their daily lives.

Letter to the editor

Over those same three decades, more than 18,000 explosive devices were detonated or intercepted an average of over 600 bombings every year.

If one applies a "conservative cost" of £250,000 per bombing in 1980, this equates to roughly £1.37 million in today’s terms. The cumulative cost of 18,000 bombings therefore exceeds £24 billion representing not only the physical destruction of homes, businesses and infrastructure, but the loss of economic growth, confidence and community stability that followed.

This is before one considers the scale of certain attacks. The 1992 Baltic Exchange and 1993 Bishopsgate bombings in London each caused damage in the region of £1 billion, while the 1996 Manchester bombing caused devastation across the city centre on a scale unseen since the Blitz. The bill for reconstruction was counted not just in money, but in shattered lives and years of trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add to this the 3,600 lives lost and more than 50,000 people injured or maimed, and the moral and material cost becomes almost beyond comprehension. These are not abstract statistics, they represent the price of a campaign that sought to coerce political change through fear and violence. The people of Northern Ireland did not choose this conflict. They endured it.

Yet, decades later, some of those responsible or who justified their actions now sit in government, even having benefited from ‘political’ Royal Pardons or so-called ‘letters of comfort’, quietly issued to ensure they would never face trial.

It is a bitter irony that parties such as Sinn Féin, and those who now accommodate them, including the SDLP and the Alliance Party, have blurred the moral line between the innocent victims of violence and those who committed or excused it. The quiet removal of the word ‘innocent’ from memorial language is not reconciliation; it is revisionism.

When confronted with 3,600 dead, 50,000 injured, and a conservative figure of £24 billion in destruction, one must ask how can anyone - anyone - claim that the IRA campaign was justified?

How can anyone dare to say there was “no alternative”?