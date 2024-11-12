Letter: How disturbing to see Jews being hunted through the streets of a European capital

Letters to editor

A letter from John Fitzgerald:

The outbreak of anti-Semitism in Amsterdam is another reminder that this oldest of all prejudices is still very much alive in the 21st century. How disturbing to see Jews being hunted through the streets of a European capital, the city of Anne Frank.

Of course there was a measure of provocation. But chanting slogans and the removal of some Palestinian flags hardly justifies such a sickening display of hatred and violence.

We need to confront anti-Semitism, regardless of the mantle it wraps itself in. And that includes the selective ‘humanitarianism’ of some so-called ‘Palestinian solidarity groups’ that take to the streets to denounce Israel’s response to the massacre of October last year.

Yes, people are entitled to be critical of Israeli government policy and how the country goes about defending itself- that government faces strong opposition within Israel itself – but I always get suspicious when a particular group that attacks Israel day after day never as much as whispers about other war zones or the questionable activities of other nation states

No, it’s always Israel. Not a word about the horrific situation in Sudan, the Ukraine war, the relentless persecution of Chinese-occupied Tibet and the suppression of China’s Muslim minorities, or indeed the almost daily executions of anti-government dissidents in Iran, the country that wants to wipe Israel off the map and happily finances any armed faction that agrees to kill Jews, whether resident in Israel or outside it.

Some of these groups want no Israeli embassy in Ireland, but have no problem with us having one in Tehran, despite those shocking images of men and women hanging from cranes, and women being beaten or jailed for not adhering to a theological dress-code.

Israel, like every other nation on earth, must be held accountable for its behaviour, both towards its own citizens and those of neighbouring countries, but this can only be accomplished in the context of a fair and non-ideological analysis of the conflict in the Middle East.

To target Israel alone, simply because it’s the Jewish homeland, or to call for its annihilation, is to invoke once again the odious spirit of Eichmann and the ‘Final Solution’.