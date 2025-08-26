Letter: I hope March for Jesus event will direct people more clearly to the gospel of grace in Christ alone

A letter from Steven Owens:
Thousands of people gathered for the March for Jesus event in Belfast on Saturdayplaceholder image
Published 26th Aug 2025

The Apostle Paul wrote in Philippians 1:18: ‘The important thing is that in every way, whether from false motives or true, Christ is preached. And because of this I rejoice.’

These words come to mind regarding the ‘March for Jesus’ that has taken part on Saturday in Belfast. As a Protestant, I hold that many Roman Catholic teachings are unbiblical and risk taking the glory away from Christ alone.

For that reason, I did not personally attend. Yet I do not believe it necessary to oppose the event as strongly as some conservative Christians have done, citing ecumenicalism.

If the name of Jesus is being publicly proclaimed, there is at least cause for thankfulness.

My hope is that such occasions will not add to confusion, but instead direct people more clearly to the gospel of grace in Christ alone.

Steven Owens, Bangor

