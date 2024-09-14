The aftermath of the IRA’s La Mon 1978 firebomb in which 12 people died, one of numerous examples of their slaughter of innocent civilians

A letter from Ross M Hussey:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the announcement by Hilary Benn that he was allowing a public inquiry into the cold blooded murder of Pat Finucane, Mrs Finucane stated 'After 35 years of cover-ups its time for truth' .

I agree wholeheartedly with Mrs Finucane you might be surprised to hear. She is right but after almost 50 years of the Troubles, the role of Sinn Fein, the Irish government, the British government, the American government and indeed the Libyan government needs to be investigated. Some will say I have ignored RUC Army collusion or Garda collusion, but no, when you investigate the governments you investigate the agents of the state. The loyalist and republican terrorists who have managed to hide 'in the shadows' for many years need to be dragged out into the light as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not one side can claim superiority over the other, but it seems to me as a former part time police officer and a member of a family that can trace service to the crown to the Napoleonic wars, that Sinn Fein have a 'get out of jail free card' or a 'letter of comfort' which of course were part of the Labour government under Tony Blair's 'side deal' which must now be opened for public scrutiny. It's about time the list of recipients was published, and indeed any other pardons that were granted by Blair and his cronies. Mr Benn has obviously thought long and hard about this public inquiry, so when is he going to investigate the slaughter of innocent civilians by lunatic factions within the IRA, the La Mon House Hotel, the Enniskillen Bomb, the Narrow Water murders, the Edward Street Newry attack on the RUC station, the Ballygawley Bus Bomb and Ballymacilroy Hill murder of UDR members – and many many more.

Letters to editor

How much has already been spent on the Finucane case? Will Pat Finucane's son, John Finucane MP (Sinn Fein) support investigations into the murder of members of the security forces by Sinn Féin's military wing the PIRA? Will he be calling for an inquiry into the murder of Paul Quinn who was slaughtered by cowards with every bone in his body broken and it is accepted that the murderers all had associations with PIRA or the Robert McCartney murder when it appears an awful lot of people, some with Sinn Fein connections, were all in the toilets when the incident occurred and weren't there when the 'clean up' gang arrived to remove any forensic evidence.

Now that Mr Benn has opened this box let us make sure that thousands are not forgotten as they are not supported by Sinn Fein. I wish Mrs Finucane every success and an end to her heartache. So Mr Benn what inquiry will there be into the other cases?

The Labour Party seem to once again being adopting a pro republican agenda let's see how they wriggle out of this hole, but as Mrs Finucane said 'It’s time for truth' - truth for all.